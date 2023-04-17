Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Bought by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,186 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $6,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Sage Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,881,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3,369.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,258,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,258 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 184.9% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,033,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,899,000 after buying an additional 671,046 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2,630.0% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 650,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,395,000 after buying an additional 626,714 shares during the period. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 290.7% during the 3rd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 666,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,151,000 after acquiring an additional 495,695 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $48.62 on Monday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $47.78 and a one year high of $49.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.35.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

