Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,193,000 after buying an additional 48,866,721 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,312,000 after buying an additional 3,455,430 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $88,691,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 115.5% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,352,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,069,000 after purchasing an additional 725,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11,585.5% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 674,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,342,000 after purchasing an additional 669,179 shares in the last quarter.

SCHA opened at $41.42 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.88. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.25 and a one year high of $47.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

