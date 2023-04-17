Scotiabank Lowers Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) to Sector Perform

Scotiabank lowered shares of Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CVE has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. CSFB cut their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th. Veritas Investment Research restated a buy rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$32.75.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at C$23.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20. The firm has a market cap of C$44.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$25.31. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$19.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 13.44%.

In other Cenovus Energy news, Senior Officer Norrie Carson Ramsay acquired 2,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$24.28 per share, with a total value of C$48,560.00. In other Cenovus Energy news, Director Alex Pourbaix acquired 20,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$24.25 per share, with a total value of C$485,030.00. Also, Senior Officer Norrie Carson Ramsay acquired 2,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$24.28 per share, with a total value of C$48,560.00. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 97,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,090. Corporate insiders own 30.83% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

