SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
SemiLEDs stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. SemiLEDs has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $4.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.93.
SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 97.64% and a negative net margin of 49.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter.
SemiLEDs Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of light emitting diode chips and components. Its products include blue, ultraviolet, green, white, and entertainment LEDs. It offers LED chips, EF flipchip LED series, LED components, UV LED, and lighting products. The firm’s products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights, commercial, industrial, system, and residential lighting.
