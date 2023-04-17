Short Interest in Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) Declines By 51.6%

Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 51.6% from the March 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 24.7 days.
Aalberts Stock Performance
Shares of AALBF stock opened at $44.85 on Monday. Aalberts has a twelve month low of $31.16 and a twelve month high of $51.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.41.
About Aalberts
