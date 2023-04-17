Short Interest in Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Declines By 44.2%

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 44.2% from the March 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMIGY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Admiral Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup cut Admiral Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Admiral Group from GBX 1,700 ($21.05) to GBX 1,650 ($20.43) in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 2,688 ($33.29) to GBX 2,543 ($31.49) in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Admiral Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,265.20.

Admiral Group Price Performance

AMIGY stock opened at $27.59 on Monday. Admiral Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $34.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.01.

Admiral Group Company Profile

Admiral Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the business of sale and underwriting of private car insurance. It operates through the following segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. The UK Insurance segment consists of the underwriting of car insurance and other products that supplement the car insurance policy.

