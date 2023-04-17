Short Interest in African Rainbow Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:AFBOF) Declines By 70.0%

African Rainbow Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:AFBOF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 70.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

African Rainbow Minerals Trading Up 6.4 %

African Rainbow Minerals stock opened at $13.20 on Monday. African Rainbow Minerals has a twelve month low of $12.18 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.88.

Get African Rainbow Minerals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HSBC cut shares of African Rainbow Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for African Rainbow Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for African Rainbow Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.