Short Interest in Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Decreases By 50.0%

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Air China Stock Performance

AIRYY stock opened at $18.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. Air China has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $19.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.04 and its 200-day moving average is $17.19. The company has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Air China alerts:

Air China Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Air China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.