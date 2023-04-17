Short Interest in Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Drops By 47.3%

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a drop of 47.3% from the March 15th total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Air France-KLM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.98.

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

Air France-KLM Price Performance

AFLYY opened at $1.67 on Monday. Air France-KLM has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $4.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.66.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM ( OTCMKTS:AFLYY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.24. Air France-KLM had a net margin of 2.52% and a negative return on equity of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Air France-KLM will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Air France-KLM SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. Its activities include cargo, aeronautics maintenance, and other air transport related activities, such as catering and charter services. The firm operates through the following segments: Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.