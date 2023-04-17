Short Interest in Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:APTM) Declines By 39.7%

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:APTM – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 39.7% from the March 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in Alpha Partners Technology Merger by 46,856.7% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 14,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 14,057 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the third quarter worth $168,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the third quarter worth $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Stock Performance

NASDAQ APTM opened at $10.23 on Monday. Alpha Partners Technology Merger has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.20 and its 200-day moving average is $10.05.

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Company Profile

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

