Short Interest in Aluminum Co. of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACHHY) Rises By 97.2%

Aluminum Co. of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACHHY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 97.2% from the March 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Aluminum Co. of China Stock Down 0.3 %

Aluminum Co. of China stock opened at $13.50 on Monday. Aluminum Co. of China has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $14.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HSBC raised Aluminum Co. of China from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

About Aluminum Co. of China

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, is a Chinese company listed in Hong Kong and in New York. A multinational aluminium company, its headquarters are in Beijing, China. It is the second-largest alumina producer and third-largest primary aluminum producer.

