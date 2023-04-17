Short Interest in ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Declines By 33.3%

ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

ams-OSRAM Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AMSSY opened at $3.41 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.78 and its 200 day moving average is $3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. ams-OSRAM has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $7.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of ams-OSRAM in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

ams-OSRAM Company Profile

ams-OSRAM AG develops and manufactures analog semiconductors, sensors, sensor interfaces, power management and wireless solutions. It operates through the Semiconductors, and Lamps and Systems. The Semiconductors segment provides LED lighting for a wide range of exterior and interior lighting applications.

