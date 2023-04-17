Short Interest in ANGLE plc (OTCMKTS:ANPCY) Grows By 66.7%

ANGLE plc (OTCMKTS:ANPCY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of ANGLE from $241.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Shares of ANGLE stock opened at C$2.40 on Monday. ANGLE has a one year low of C$2.40 and a one year high of C$21.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.87.

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in metastatic breast cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD multiplex analysis system for routine and focused multiplex analysis of DNA, RNA or protein biomarkers.

