Short Interest in APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXI) Decreases By 30.8%

APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the March 15th total of 13,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 65,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

APx Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

APXI opened at $10.54 on Monday. APx Acquisition Corp. I has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $10.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.47 and its 200-day moving average is $10.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On APx Acquisition Corp. I

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APXI. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth $3,516,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at $3,381,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at $499,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at $5,196,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at $2,019,000. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About APx Acquisition Corp. I

APx Acquisition Corp. I. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

