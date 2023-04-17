Short Interest in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Grows By 222.5%

First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,300 shares, a growth of 222.5% from the March 15th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 805.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.
First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AIRR opened at $45.73 on Monday. First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF has a 1-year low of $36.11 and a 1-year high of $51.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.50. The company has a market capitalization of $304.10 million, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.25.
First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF Cuts Dividend
About First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF
The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
