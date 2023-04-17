Short Interest in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Grows By 222.5%

First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,300 shares, a growth of 222.5% from the March 15th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 805.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF alerts:

First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRR opened at $45.73 on Monday. First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF has a 1-year low of $36.11 and a 1-year high of $51.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.50. The company has a market capitalization of $304.10 million, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.25.

First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.