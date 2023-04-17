Short Interest in LiveVox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) Rises By 37.0%

LiveVox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, an increase of 37.0% from the March 15th total of 759,000 shares. Currently, 8.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 61,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiveVox

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LVOX. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of LiveVox during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of LiveVox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveVox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of LiveVox by 261.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 11,151 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveVox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on LiveVox from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

LiveVox Stock Down 6.0 %

NASDAQ LVOX opened at $2.97 on Monday. LiveVox has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $3.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average of $2.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). LiveVox had a negative return on equity of 36.02% and a negative net margin of 27.55%. The business had revenue of $35.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.27 million. As a group, analysts forecast that LiveVox will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LiveVox

LiveVox, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

