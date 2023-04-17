Short Interest in Taikisha Ltd (OTCMKTS:TKIAF) Expands By 23.5%

Taikisha Ltd (OTCMKTS:TKIAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the March 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Taikisha Stock Performance
Taikisha stock opened at $22.41 on Monday. Taikisha has a one year low of $21.43 and a one year high of $24.60.
Taikisha Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Taikisha (TKIAF)
- Here are 2 Top Drug Makers Leading the Way in Weight Loss Drugs
- Wells Fargo Beats Expectations, Yet Warning Signs Arise
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
Receive News & Ratings for Taikisha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taikisha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.