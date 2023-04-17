Short Interest in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Expands By 23.5%

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,940,000 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the March 15th total of 5,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Talos Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Talos Energy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TALO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,895,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,043 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,618,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,802 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,778,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,554,000 after purchasing an additional 134,436 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,699,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,839,000 after purchasing an additional 358,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,680,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,732,000 after purchasing an additional 439,851 shares during the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talos Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TALO opened at $15.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 2.21. Talos Energy has a 52 week low of $11.67 and a 52 week high of $25.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $342.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.00 million. Talos Energy had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 23.32%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Talos Energy will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

