Short Interest in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Expands By 48.3%

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 890,700 shares, an increase of 48.3% from the March 15th total of 600,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 228,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Andersons

In related news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $459,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 281,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,927,459.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $459,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 281,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,927,459.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 320,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,627,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,201 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,298 in the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Andersons alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Andersons

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANDE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,650,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,999,000 after buying an additional 120,906 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Andersons by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,870,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,110,000 after acquiring an additional 79,627 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Andersons by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,591,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,693,000 after buying an additional 36,273 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Andersons by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,237,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,629,000 after buying an additional 14,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Andersons by 35.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 973,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,926,000 after purchasing an additional 255,347 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Andersons Price Performance

NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $41.49 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.73. Andersons has a 52-week low of $29.35 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 0.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Andersons will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Andersons Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANDE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Andersons from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Andersons in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Andersons

(Get Rating)

The Andersons, Inc is an agriculturally rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The Trade segment includes commodity merchandising and the operation of terminal grain elevator facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.