Short Interest in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Rises By 229.4%

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a growth of 229.4% from the March 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 148,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ CDC opened at $60.70 on Monday. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $57.22 and a 52 week high of $74.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -1,213.83 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.38.
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 11th. This is a boost from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s payout ratio is -4,159.42%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile
The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.
