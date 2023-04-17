Short Interest in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Rises By 229.4%

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a growth of 229.4% from the March 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 148,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ CDC opened at $60.70 on Monday. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $57.22 and a 52 week high of $74.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -1,213.83 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.38.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 11th. This is a boost from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s payout ratio is -4,159.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDC. Horizons Wealth Management increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 6,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 159,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1,121.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter.

The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

