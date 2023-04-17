SL Green Realty (SLG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 19th. Analysts expect SL Green Realty to post earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($2.49). SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $197.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect SL Green Realty to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SL Green Realty Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $22.93 on Monday. SL Green Realty has a 52-week low of $19.06 and a 52-week high of $76.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 1.48.

SL Green Realty Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.271 dividend. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.18%. This is a boost from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -218.12%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $35.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $35.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at SL Green Realty

In related news, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto acquired 10,000 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.44 per share, with a total value of $164,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $213,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $308,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,404.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto bought 10,000 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.44 per share, for a total transaction of $164,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $213,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SL Green Realty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. 82.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SL Green Realty

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

