SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of SLM from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of SLM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of SLM from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of SLM from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of SLM opened at $14.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21. SLM has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $20.17.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $542.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.11 million. SLM had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SLM will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SLM by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,551,727 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $427,418,000 after buying an additional 177,312 shares during the period. Impactive Capital LP lifted its position in SLM by 10.1% during the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 22,593,389 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $316,082,000 after buying an additional 2,080,790 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in SLM by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,541,444 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $101,733,000 after buying an additional 45,321 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in SLM by 13.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,918,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $68,814,000 after buying an additional 596,937 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of SLM by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,530,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

