SPC Financial Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth $30,000. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $462,453.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,575. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,306 shares of company stock valued at $17,162,278 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MRK stock opened at $115.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.51. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.05 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The firm has a market cap of $292.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.65.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

