SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Stock Position Lessened by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 937 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,135,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 294.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 20,315 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 504,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,935,000 after acquiring an additional 19,965 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 13,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock opened at $68.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.02. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1 year low of $58.97 and a 1 year high of $75.04.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

