Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 61.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,090 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.10% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $10,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 143.1% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $79.42 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.16 and a 200-day moving average of $80.79. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.30. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.24 and a 52-week high of $147.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.23. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.13%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $69.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.42.

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $221,269.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

