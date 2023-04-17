State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,302,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.14% of VICI Properties worth $42,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VICI. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 116.1% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VICI shares. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Mizuho started coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.73.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $32.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.94. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.42 and a 12-month high of $35.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

