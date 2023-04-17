State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 350,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in General Mills were worth $29,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GIS. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 50.7% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $86.56 on Monday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.94 and a 52 week high of $88.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.09. The firm has a market cap of $50.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. General Mills’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 46.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on GIS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.76.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Further Reading

