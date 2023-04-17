State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 12,500 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Public Storage worth $29,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,495,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,001,408,000 after buying an additional 286,384 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,157,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,023,993,000 after buying an additional 186,843 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 4.3% in the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,573,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,614,000 after buying an additional 64,446 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,429,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $557,910,000 after buying an additional 27,696 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,404,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,219,000 after buying an additional 17,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $353.78.

Public Storage Stock Performance

NYSE PSA opened at $290.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $51.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $298.16 and a 200-day moving average of $293.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $270.13 and a 1-year high of $421.76.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($1.93). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 72.77% and a net margin of 101.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a positive change from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.09%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Recommended Stories

