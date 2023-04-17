State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 196,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,035 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Moderna were worth $35,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Moderna by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Moderna by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,121,000 after purchasing an additional 47,755 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Moderna by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Moderna by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,019,000 after purchasing an additional 17,031 shares during the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $157.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.95 and a 200 day moving average of $163.77. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.03 and a twelve month high of $217.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Activity

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by ($1.05). Moderna had a net margin of 43.41% and a return on equity of 46.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $11.29 EPS. Moderna’s revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.90, for a total value of $40,155.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,627,693 shares in the company, valued at $266,778,882.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.90, for a total value of $40,155.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,627,693 shares in the company, valued at $266,778,882.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.06, for a total value of $7,682,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,418,348.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 512,337 shares of company stock worth $82,740,232 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on MRNA shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Moderna from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.27.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

