State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Sempra Energy worth $28,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Sempra Energy by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Sempra Energy by 440.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sempra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE SRE opened at $153.03 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.26 and its 200-day moving average is $154.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $48.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.73. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $136.54 and a 12-month high of $176.47.

Sempra Energy Increases Dividend

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 10.53%. Sempra Energy’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 71.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $2,813,693.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sempra Energy news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total value of $342,441.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,172,257. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $2,813,693.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,504 shares of company stock valued at $8,045,547. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.50.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

