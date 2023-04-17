State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 649,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of PayPal worth $46,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $76.53 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.39 and a 12 month high of $104.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $86.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.28.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

