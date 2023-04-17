State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $25.56 Million Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,829 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Travelers Companies worth $25,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 91,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 2.8 %

TRV stock opened at $168.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $38.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.60. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.65 and a fifty-two week high of $194.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.40. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on TRV. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.00.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $539,119.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,992.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,162,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $539,119.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,992.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 188,163 shares of company stock valued at $35,402,200 over the last ninety days. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

