State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $27.46 Million Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 368,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $27,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.58.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total value of $558,780.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,824 shares in the company, valued at $5,220,046.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total transaction of $558,780.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,824 shares in the company, valued at $5,220,046.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $312,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,058. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 81,946 shares of company stock worth $6,388,258 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $84.36 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.24. The firm has a market cap of $51.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.02. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $67.13 and a 52 week high of $131.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

