State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $30.75 Million Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 414,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $30,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,339,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,878,576,000 after buying an additional 581,545 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 10,915,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $913,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574,211 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,221,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $604,405,000 after purchasing an additional 66,646 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Blackstone by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,055,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $506,842,000 after purchasing an additional 623,131 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Blackstone by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,041,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $639,952,000 after purchasing an additional 401,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 40,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $1,223,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,740,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,856,172.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total value of $7,337,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,145,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,875,071.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 40,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $1,223,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,740,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,856,172.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 10,950,338 shares of company stock worth $18,744,064 and have sold 140,691,616 shares worth $1,736,488,467. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Blackstone Price Performance

BX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $115.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.75.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $85.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.84. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $126.80. The stock has a market cap of $60.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 153.59%.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Further Reading

