State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $31.48 Million Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of McKesson worth $31,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Trading Down 0.6 %

MCK stock opened at $362.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $354.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $367.10. The firm has a market cap of $49.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.58. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $298.69 and a 1-year high of $401.78.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on McKesson in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $28,780,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $28,780,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,562.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

