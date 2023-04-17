State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $93.36 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,074,608 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Walt Disney worth $93,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 167.5% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 86.5% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.23.

Insider Activity

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.9 %

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total transaction of $117,818.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,123.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 3,417 shares of company stock worth $346,666 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $99.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $182.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.89, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $133.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.