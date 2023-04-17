State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 345,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Progressive were worth $44,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,886,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,797,287,000 after purchasing an additional 520,346 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 7.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,965,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,390,909,000 after purchasing an additional 806,366 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Progressive by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,823,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,141,556,000 after acquiring an additional 66,243 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Progressive by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,823,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,025,430,000 after acquiring an additional 518,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Progressive by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,142,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $713,841,000 after acquiring an additional 799,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on PGR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $178.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.13.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $135.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $106.35 and a 12 month high of $149.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.97. The stock has a market cap of $79.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.35, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.50.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. Progressive had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $13.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.33 billion. As a group, analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total value of $2,207,068.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,593,521.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $397,441.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,110,654.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $2,207,068.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,593,521.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,987 shares of company stock worth $3,250,378 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

