State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Corteva were worth $25,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Corteva by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,055,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,689,484,000 after purchasing an additional 300,866 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,536,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,782,000 after purchasing an additional 224,993 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Corteva by 3.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,580,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,782,000 after acquiring an additional 110,200 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Corteva by 7.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,312,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,332,000 after acquiring an additional 224,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Corteva by 11.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,614,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,559,000 after acquiring an additional 258,524 shares in the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Charles V. Magro bought 40,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,425,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 126,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,646,400.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Corteva Trading Down 0.9 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CTVA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.44.

NYSE CTVA opened at $62.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.02. The company has a market capitalization of $44.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.78. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.03 and a 12 month high of $68.43.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Further Reading

