State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 3,292 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 546,573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,292 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Occidental Petroleum worth $34,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OXY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,636,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $185,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,100 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 117.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,424,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $148,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,043 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,494,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $214,728,000 after acquiring an additional 862,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,838,000. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

OXY opened at $64.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $51.53 and a 52-week high of $77.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.02.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.22). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.87% and a return on equity of 52.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 5.82%.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,678,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.56 per share, for a total transaction of $103,298,726.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,392,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,213,057,997.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 12,371,716 shares of company stock worth $735,557,715 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. TD Cowen raised Occidental Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.94.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

