State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 819,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,736 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of U.S. Bancorp worth $35,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

USB opened at $34.97 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.10. The firm has a market cap of $53.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.93. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $53.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on USB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $77.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.74.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

