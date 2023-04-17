Steel Dynamics (STLD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.81 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.77. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 56.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Steel Dynamics to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $104.46 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.70 and a 200 day moving average of $105.70. Steel Dynamics has a 52 week low of $62.44 and a 52 week high of $136.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.49.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.18%.

A number of research firms recently commented on STLD. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.38.

Institutional Trading of Steel Dynamics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $341,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $311,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. 79.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

