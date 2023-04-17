StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

TECK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. B. Riley raised Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$45.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.65.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $45.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.97 and its 200-day moving average is $37.57. The company has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.06. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $24.72 and a 52-week high of $46.90.

Institutional Trading of Teck Resources

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 18.76%. Equities research analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,283,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth $108,290,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 144.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,084,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410,404 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth $77,731,000. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 9,975.4% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,008,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 1,988,996 shares in the last quarter. 56.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Teck Resources

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.