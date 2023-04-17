StockNews.com Lowers W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of W&T Offshore from $8.90 to $8.00 in a report on Friday.

W&T Offshore Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE WTI opened at $5.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56. W&T Offshore has a 12 month low of $3.57 and a 12 month high of $9.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.34 million, a PE ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

W&T Offshore ( NYSE:WTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $189.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.38 million. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 25.10% and a negative return on equity of 270.10%. W&T Offshore’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that W&T Offshore will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in W&T Offshore in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its position in W&T Offshore by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in W&T Offshore in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in W&T Offshore in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

