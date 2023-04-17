StockNews.com Upgrades Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.57.

SNDX opened at $20.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.84. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $13.27 and a 1 year high of $29.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Briggs Morrison sold 52,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $1,032,258.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,337.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Briggs Morrison sold 52,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $1,032,258.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,337.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Ordentlich sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $646,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 189,522 shares of company stock valued at $4,451,838. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 5,861,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,162,000 after buying an additional 274,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,139,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,476,000 after purchasing an additional 343,708 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 3,708,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,390,000 after acquiring an additional 296,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,802,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,339,000 after acquiring an additional 21,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,442,000 after acquiring an additional 427,778 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

