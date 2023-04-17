Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Receives C$53.31 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$53.31.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on SU. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$61.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, CSFB decreased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.
Suncor Energy Stock Up 0.2 %
SU stock opened at C$43.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$43.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$44.16. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$36.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of C$57.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.66.
Suncor Energy Announces Dividend
Suncor Energy Company Profile
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
Recommended Stories
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.