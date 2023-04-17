Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Receives C$53.31 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$53.31.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SU. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$61.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, CSFB decreased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

SU stock opened at C$43.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$43.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$44.16. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$36.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of C$57.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.66.

Suncor Energy Announces Dividend

Suncor Energy Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 31.85%.

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.