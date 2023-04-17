Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Receives $78.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.40.

Separately, HSBC raised Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

Swiss Re Stock Down 6.3 %

OTCMKTS SSREY opened at $24.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.59 and a 200-day moving average of $23.21. Swiss Re has a 12 month low of $17.26 and a 12 month high of $27.24.

Swiss Re Increases Dividend

Swiss Re Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This is a boost from Swiss Re’s previous dividend of $0.98.

(Get Rating)

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.