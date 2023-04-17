Synthomer (OTC:SYYYF) Price Target Cut to GBX 150

Synthomer (OTC:SYYYF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 170 ($2.11) to GBX 150 ($1.86) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SYYYF. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Synthomer from GBX 220 ($2.72) to GBX 210 ($2.60) in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Synthomer from GBX 210 ($2.60) to GBX 213 ($2.64) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Synthomer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Synthomer from GBX 150 ($1.86) to GBX 200 ($2.48) in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Synthomer Stock Down 50.7 %

SYYYF stock opened at $0.96 on Friday. Synthomer has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.56.

About Synthomer

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers. The company offers pressure sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, saturants, release coatings, and other adhesives; water-based carboxylated styrene butadiene rubber, redispersible powder, flooring adhesive, and additives for construction applications; and impregnation binders, styrene butadiene copolymers, dispersions, polymer binders, and butadiene-based binders for textiles applications.

