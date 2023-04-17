TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to Buy

TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TeamViewer from €12.00 ($13.04) to €12.50 ($13.59) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded TeamViewer from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

OTCMKTS:TMVWY opened at $8.50 on Monday. TeamViewer has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.60.

About TeamViewer

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers TeamViewer, a remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Assist AR, a remote support solution with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly access, control, and manage connected products from anywhere.

