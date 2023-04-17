Tekla World Healthcare Fund (THW) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 19th

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 19th.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund Price Performance

NYSE:THW opened at $14.28 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.20. Tekla World Healthcare Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.51 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tekla World Healthcare Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 293,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 162,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 19,505 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 148,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 8,147 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 139,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 5,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 133,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter.

About Tekla World Healthcare Fund

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry. Its objective is to seek current income and long-term capital appreciation through investment companies engaged in the healthcare industry, including equity securities and debt securities.

