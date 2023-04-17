Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 18th. Analysts expect Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. On average, analysts expect Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ERIC stock opened at $5.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.58. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $8.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.86.

Several brokerages recently commented on ERIC. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERIC. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 235,231 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 21,523 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 202.2% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 49,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 33,376 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 2,162.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 33,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 32,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offers hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

